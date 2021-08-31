$16.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post sales of $16.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $14.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $59.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $64.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 198,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,968. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.