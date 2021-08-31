17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $345.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

