17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,275 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,502,000.

EUFN stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

