19,059 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

