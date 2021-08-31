$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report $20.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $89.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.05 million to $89.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.32 million, with estimates ranging from $88.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 3,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,169. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

