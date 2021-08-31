$22.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post sales of $22.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.91 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.84 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 241,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,145. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

