$272.65 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $272.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the lowest is $221.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $981.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

