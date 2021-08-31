29,356 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $2,336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 254.9% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

