$311.15 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $311.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.30 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,926,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMPQ remained flat at $$19.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,840. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

