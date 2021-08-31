36,367 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

ACN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.30. 59,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,016. The company has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $338.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

