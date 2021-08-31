$374.20 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce sales of $374.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $375.80 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $307.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

RCM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 407.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 548,876 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 440,630 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 94.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 337,739 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 164,031 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 408,879 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

