$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $514,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kohl’s by 327.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

