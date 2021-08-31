$42.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $42.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435. The company has a market cap of $596.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

