4,465 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,368,817.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,944,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock worth $57,529,256.

Shares of SDGR opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

