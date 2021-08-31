4,784 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.