495,908 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 495,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,134,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,821. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86.

