49,900 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

