$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,679. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

