$5.81 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $5.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $21.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

