5,616 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,286,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,095,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock valued at $157,299,850. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

