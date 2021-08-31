6,400 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,001 shares of company stock worth $3,750,203. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

