$645.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post sales of $645.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.74 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Cimpress posted sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.78. 78,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,964. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

