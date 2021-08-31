$658.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $668.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.36 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,118,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,194. The firm has a market cap of $537.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

