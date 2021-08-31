66,481 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average of $132.05. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

