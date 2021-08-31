$682.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post $682.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.70 million. Viasat posted sales of $554.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 336,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

