7,642 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,642 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 63.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 286,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 102.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. 53,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,784. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

