7,690 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $629,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $284.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $197.58 and a twelve month high of $284.58.

