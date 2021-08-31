7,970 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,221,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in InMode by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMode by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $134.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

