8,605 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Blue Rock Advisors LLC

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Wayfair accounts for 4.5% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Wayfair by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 21.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.80.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:W traded down $11.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.75. 1,027,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,047. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

