AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.
