Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrew H. Lane Sells 135,925 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.37. 6,148,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,651. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,080,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $241,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 129,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

