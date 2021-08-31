Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (ASEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ASEI stock opened at GBX 358.85 ($4.69) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 350.98. The company has a market capitalization of £173.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55.

Get Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.