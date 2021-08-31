Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (ASEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ASEI stock opened at GBX 358.85 ($4.69) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 350.98. The company has a market capitalization of £173.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55.
Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Company Profile
