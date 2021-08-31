Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.21

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ASLI opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.10. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £330.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

