Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the July 29th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a P/E ratio of 151.02 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

