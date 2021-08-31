Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,947. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

