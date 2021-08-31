Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.58. 68,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,440. The company has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

