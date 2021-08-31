Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in PayPal by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.62. The stock had a trading volume of 363,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.