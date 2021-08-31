Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.30. 36,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,273. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.