Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in HP by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in HP by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 112,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HP by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after buying an additional 1,183,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 310,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,381. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

