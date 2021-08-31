Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

ADGI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

