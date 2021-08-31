Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $665.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.71. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $667.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

