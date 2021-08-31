Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308,173 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

