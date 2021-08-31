Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 21.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,921,000 after buying an additional 290,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 143.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

NYSE:RACE opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average of $207.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

