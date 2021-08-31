Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,978 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

