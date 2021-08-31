Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

