Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 105,341 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,705 shares of company stock worth $6,791,449 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

