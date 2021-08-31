Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -207.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

