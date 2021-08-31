Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

