Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux began coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Adyen has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

