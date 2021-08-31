Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 39.1% in August

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $41,015.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 686,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,249.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $432,116. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

